How Woodhaven is helping get letters to Santa

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – Trying to reach Santa? If so, check out Santa’s own personal drop box located on Hall Road in Woodhaven. The red, magical mailbox is monitored by the Kiwanis of Woodhaven who make sure they reach the North Pole, ahead of Christmas day.

It’s a decades-old tradition that Woodhaven Parks and Recreations Director, Mike Schmittou remembers well. “It was such a special year every year looking forward to writing that letter, making sure my penmanship was perfect, and everything was spelled correctly.”

But that isn’t even the best part. Santa himself responds to every letter he gets.

“Somebody’s going to come in from school or come into the house and there’s going to be real mail to them, and it’s going to be mail from Santa Claus, what a double hit,” said Paul Elce, one of Santa’s helpers with the Kiwanis.

The mailbox will be up and receiving letters until December 11th. To get a reply there’s one thing to keep in mind.

“It would really help Santa helpers a lot, hard to get them on the Northern Express to get them to the North Pole when we can’t read the child’s name or address isn’t legible,” said James Robbins of the Kiwanis.

This Friday, Dec. 1, Woodhaven is holding its tree lighting ceremony and parade. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be in attendance and there will be fireworks, caroling and other holiday traditions for all to enjoy.