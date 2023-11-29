The Michigan city that doesn’t need to plow its roads

Can you imagine the quality of life improvements from not having to do this?

HOLLAND, Mich. – Snow shoveling is tedious and can sometimes be dangerous.

Not counting Alaska, Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the United States, thanks to the lake effect. It’s part of the reason why one of our state’s nicknames is the Winter Wonderland.

There is one place in the state where they don’t have to worry about shoveling. They don’t need to worry about salt. They haven’t since 1988.

Located on Michigan’s west side, Holland is known for its Dutch heritage, the Tulip Time Festival, its many churches, the Big Red Lighthouse and the world’s largest pickle factory. Outside of the delight of fermented cucumbers, there’s something else delightful about the city: roughly five miles of snow-free streets and sidewalks.

The Snowmelt System

Inspired by similar systems in Europe, in the late 1980s, the city installed underground pipes that circulate warm water under the streets and sidewalks. Currently, there are roughly 190 miles of 3/4″ pipes pumping 5,500 gallons of 95-degree Fahrenheit water per minute. It’s a closed system where hot water from the Holland Energy Park before returning to a cooling tower. It can melt one inch of snow per hour at 20 degrees and 10 mph winds.

Since being installed in the 1980s, Snowmelt has expanded to a few areas outside of its downtown and now includes the market area, the Civic Center, the sidewalks to the Herrick District Library and more.

It’s the largest municipal snowmelt system in North America and the city said they have the capacity to support a system much larger than its current size, so there might be more expansions in the future.

Now, can we get them to figure out how to make it so I don’t have to rake anymore?