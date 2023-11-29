Warming centers, respite locations open across Detroit

(Michael Dwyer, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Detroit's warming centers and respite locations are open to relieve residents from the cold.

Recreation centers and library branches are available as respite locations during operating hours.

There are three warming centers open for those who are homeless and need shelter during cold weather months.

Three City-funded warming centers are open now through March 31 to provide respite from cold weather, plus two meals, showers, sleeping accommodations, and housing assistance services to residents experiencing homelessness.

The three warming centers are operated by:

Cass Community Social Services - Serves families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Serves families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Serves single males

All three facilities are supervised at all times to ensure the safety and security of residents using warming centers.

To access the centers or year-round emergency shelters, residents should call Way Metro Community Action Agency at 866-313-2520 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. Veterans seeking shelter should call 866-313-2520 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

In addition to the overnight warming centers listed above, Detroit provides recreation centers as respite locations, which are open during regular operating hours.

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley, Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon, Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser, Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

All Detroit Public Library branches are available during their normal operating hours for residents to stay warm. The main library is open Monday, Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.

Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Chandler Park Branch, 12800 Harper

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thursday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd.

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road

Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Franklin Branch, 13651 E. McNichols

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols

Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive

Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lincoln Branch, 1221 E. Seven Mile Road

Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River Avenue

Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. 7 Mile Road

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.