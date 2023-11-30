New report spotlights intersections with most crash sites in SE Michigan

A new report has spotlighted the intersections with the most crashes in Southeast Michigan.

The report also shows a jump in the overall number of crashes from 2021 to 2022.

The annual report on traffic crashes in Southeast Michigan shows the numbers are going in the wrong direction.

There were almost 129,000 crashes on roads in our region in 2022— a three percent jump from 2021.

There were 450 fatalities, which is a five percent increase and higher than in pre-pandemic years.

The new report, put out by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG), spotlighted the intersections with the most crashes.

Four out of the top five frequent crash sites are roundabouts.

14 Mile Road West at Orchard Lake Road (Farmington Hills) Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 114. Number of crashes in 2022: 65. 18 1/2 Mile Road at S M 53/Van Dyke Ramp (Sterling Heights) Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 112.8. Number of crashes in 2022: 79. State Street South at Ellsworth Road West (Ann Arbor) Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 99.6. Number of crashes in 2022: 96. N M 5 (Pontiac Trail N) at Martin Parkway (Commerce Township) Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 97.8. Number of crashes in 2022: 84. Van Dyke Ave at E M 59 (Utica) Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 73. Number of crashes in 2022: 73.

