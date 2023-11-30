Utica man arrested for 2 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unite, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has arrested Zane Taylor, 28, of Utica, for two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The 28-year-old was arrested following an investigation originating from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A search of Taylor’s residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.

Taylor was arraigned in the 41A District Court in Shelby Township on Wednesday (Nov. 11).

If convicted, Taylor faces up to 20 years for each charge of aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material and 10 to 20 years in prison for each charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

