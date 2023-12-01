Stellantis plans large Amazon-style parts warehouse

WARREN, Mich. – The United Auto Workers’ national agreement with the Big Three has been signed, sealed and delivered.

Now the companies are in the process of executing what they agreed to.

The Mopar Parts division’s aging infrastructure and dated parts operation became one of the more important discussions in the Stellantis talks.

There are reports the company is shopping for a large pot of land to build a super-Amazon-style parts distribution center in Metro Detroit.

During the UAW stand-up strike, UAW President Shawn Fain put the Stellantis regional parts distribution centers on strike in the second wave of walkouts, pointing out lower-tiered workers needed regular UAW pay.

For its part, Stellantis wanted to bring its’ aging and often crumbling parts distribution centers into the current century, making them more efficient to run something like an Amazon delivery operation.

The company gave the union a choice -- more jobs with fewer and new facilities or fewer jobs where they are now.

So, the UAW Stellantis national contract remakes the entire parts system. That means closing the old warehouses and moving the workforce into one big new one.

Stellantis will merge the Mopar Parts Center Line distribution center, the Center Line warehouse and packaging unit, the Warren Parts Distribution Center and the Sherwood Parts Distribution Center into one operation.

The UAW contract specifies a $30 million investment into about 4 million sq. ft. warehouse and will launch in 2026.

To find enough open space, it’s likely to require a move to the country. Local 4 has learned one such possibility could be the old Romeo golf course at 32 Mile Road and Van Dyke Freeway.

In a statement released Friday, the company said: “During 2023 UAW negotiations, the company agreed to establish a regional mega-hub PDC in the Metro Detroit area. However, the company is not in any discussions about a specific site or property at this time.”

Local 4 reached out to the Village of Romeo and they said they know nothing of this plan at this point.