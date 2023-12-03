40º
Motor City Youth Theater puts on 2 new productions in December

Spots still available for spring productions

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Motor City Youth Theater gives kids from second grade through High School a chance to flex their acting chops regardless of their ability or experience.

Nancy Florkowski co-founded the Motor City Youth Theater and Micheal Micheletti is the co-director. The group focuses on budding young actors and actresses, including those with special needs.

Each year the organization puts on three major productions. The Motor City Youth Theater has two brand new shows running this weekend and next weekend.

There are still spots available for spring productions. You can visit mcyt.org to learn more about the theater or eventbrite.com to purchase tickets to the holiday shows.

About the Author:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

