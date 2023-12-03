Motor City Youth Theater puts on 2 new productions in December

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Motor City Youth Theater gives kids from second grade through High School a chance to flex their acting chops regardless of their ability or experience.

Nancy Florkowski co-founded the Motor City Youth Theater and Micheal Micheletti is the co-director. The group focuses on budding young actors and actresses, including those with special needs.

Each year the organization puts on three major productions. The Motor City Youth Theater has two brand new shows running this weekend and next weekend.

There are still spots available for spring productions. You can visit mcyt.org to learn more about the theater or eventbrite.com to purchase tickets to the holiday shows.

Watch the video above for the full story.