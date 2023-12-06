Michigan childhood cancer survivor on decades-long mission to give back

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A childhood cancer survivor in has been on a decades-long mission to give back to children in Metro Detroit who are going through what she experienced.

Jacqueline Thompson will be celebrating 40 years in remission this February. She spent over five years of her young life, beginning at the age of four, at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak battling Leukemia. She said the memories are still painful and vivid. She has dedicated her life to helping other children and families like hers.

“I want to share my story with others jut to see if I can help,” Thompson said. “I can also underscore the power of giving back.”

Thompson said she remembers leaning heavily on her parents, her community, and her sister. She said they made her resilient and strong. Their trust in the doctors, the nurses, and the organization helped her remain strong.

“She was just the sweetest little thing,” Chief of Pediatric Hematology Oncology Emeritus Dr. Charles Main said.

“The most adorable four-year-old when we first met her,” Retired Pediatric Oncology Nurse Lisa Muma said. “She came in every couple of weeks for five years and just grew up here.”

Thompson said she wouldn’t wish her experience on her own worst enemy. She said it was hard to stay in a hospital for so long with only the same books to read and the same toys to play with.

“But I’m thankful for that experience because it shaped me for who I am,” Thompson said. “Made me have a passion for giving back to all of these people to these kids to give them hope. Like they gave my family hope.”

Thompson and her family have been paying that hope forward for over 40 years.

“We’ve been donating books and toys since I’ve been in the hospital,” Thompson said.

The donations have grown immensely with Thompson’s annual holiday drive and wish list on Amazon.

“When you’re doing your shopping, you can just click the link, select a toy, and it gets delivered right to the kids in their rooms,” Thompson said.

Muma said the donations are very impactful.

“The only promise we can make when a child is diagnosed with cancer is it we’ll treat your child like they’re our own,” Muma said.

Jacqueline has a toy drive active on Amazon. Her Beaumont child life wish list helps support child life, art therapy, music therapy, and hospital school programs at Beaumont Children’s in Royal Oak. Visit Amazon.com to make a donation.

Main created a scholarship fund for childhood survivors. He gives hope to parents the day their kids start treatment by letting them know there is a scholarship waiting for them. He has given over $1 million in scholarships. Donations can be made at foundation.beaumont.org. Donors have to designate Dr. Main’s scholarship, the Corewell Beaumont Children’s Pediatric Cancer Survivors Scholarship Program, in the memo when making a donation.

