Port Huron police say officers ‘followed policy’ night man died outside bar

PORT HURON, Mich. – Police said a review found that officers followed policy the night a 26-year-old man died outside a Port Huron bar.

Joshua Conant, 26, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 4, outside the Roche Bar on Quay Street in Port Huron. Police said witnesses called at 2:11 a.m. to report a large fight and said that Conant was being held down by bar staff.

When officers arrived, they helped “secure the individual being held down by bar staff and immediately recognized that the subject was unresponsive.” According to a press release, the officers and bar staff began performing life-saving measures while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Witness video of the altercation shows multiple bouncers restraining Conant and holding him to the ground. When EMS arrived, they took over and transported him to McLaren Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Port Huron Police Department said an administrative review found that officers “followed policy” and “used their training effectively.” The police department said that officers “acted professionally throughout this stressful incident.”

The officers involved have returned to full duty.

Here is the full statement from Port Huron police:

“The Port Huron Police Department conducted an Administrative Review of the police department’s response on the night of Joshua Conant’s death.

“The Administrative Review is required by department policy after a critical incident. The review examines whether department personnel were in compliance with department policy and to identify any training needs.

“These reviews are completed to ensure that department policies are adhered to, and to ensure accountability within our department. The Administrative Review team found that our officers training and actions met the expectations of the department.

“Furthermore, it was found that they followed policy and they used their training effectively. Our officers acted professionally throughout this stressful incident. We take all critical incidents seriously and strive to maintain the highest standards of professionalism. All officers involved in this incident have returned to full duty.”