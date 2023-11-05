Man dies after being held down by bouncers outside Port Huron bar

PORT HURON, Mich. – A 26-year-old man died after bouncers held him down outside a Port Huron bar.

Police were called to reports of a large fight and a person being held down by bar staff at 2:11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Roche Bar on Quay Street in Port Huron.

When officers arrived, they helped “secure the individual being held down by bar staff and immediately recognized that the subject was unresponsive.” According to a press release, the officers and bar staff began performing life saving measures while waiting for EMS to arrive.

When EMS arrived, they took over and transported him to McLaren Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Family has identified the man as Joshua Conant. Witness video of the altercation shows multiple bouncers restraining Conant and holding him to the ground.

Michigan State Police are leading the investigation. The Port Huron Police Criminal Investigative Division and Major Crimes Unit is assisting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 989-673-2156, the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-2378, or the St. Clair County Central Dispatch at 810-985-8115.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the CAPTURE Hotline at 810-987-6688, emailed through porthuronpolice.org, or texted by downloading the Port Huron PD app. Anonymous texts can also be sent by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411.