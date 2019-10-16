Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Detroit's top sports bars

If you're one of the millions who want to catch the ball games starting Oct. 22 but couldn't score tickets, all is not lost. Detroit's sports bars offer the full World Series experience, but without the over-priced beer. That's a win for you.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best sports bars to view baseball's biggest spectacle.

1. Motor City Sports Bar

Photo: Alyssa R./Yelp

Topping the list is Motor City Sports Bar. Located at 9122 Joseph Campau St., it is the highest-rated sports bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp.

2. Detroit City Clubhouse

Photo: Martha r./Yelp

Next up is Elmwood Park's Detroit City Clubhouse, situated at 3401 E. Lafayette St. With 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Detroiter Bar

Photo: Charlie P./Yelp

The Detroiter Bar, located at 655 Beaubien St. in Bricktown, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar four stars out of 95 reviews.

4. Cutter's Bar & Grill

Photo: Michael t./Yelp

Cutter's Bar & Grill is another go-to, with four stars out of 89 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2638 Orleans St. to see for yourself.

5. Firebird Tavern

Photo: firebird tavern/Yelp

Finally, over in Greektown, check out Firebird Tavern, which has earned four stars out of 183 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar at 419 Monroe St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.