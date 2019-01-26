Detroit command officer arrested for OWI

The member has been placed on restricted duty until the investigation is complete.

DETROIT - Detroit officers arrested a member of their command staff on a charge of operating while intoxicated after a traffic crash involving another vehicle being rear-ended happened near Mack Avenue and St. Antoine Street at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

An internal investigation has been launched and a warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The member has been placed on restricted duty until the investigation is complete. The officer has not been arriagned. Police will release the name of the officer once he is arraigned.

"The actions of this member is certainly disappointing but is not a reflection of the men and women who put their lives on the line and serve heroically every single day," a statement issued by the Detroit Police Department read.