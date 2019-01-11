Ford bringing free, 10-day Winter Festival to Michigan Central Station in Detroit

DETROIT - Work at Michigan Central Station won't be completed for several years, but Ford is already using the historic train depot as a place to bring the community together.

A free, 10-day Winter Festival featuring art and live music will be held outside the building in Corktown beginning Jan. 18.

Ford planned the event in conjunction with the dates of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo.

The highlight of the festival will be a 3D light show projected onto the 18-story structure, which is getting new life. The show will include images of the station's glory days, its revitalization and its future.

Ford is planning on creating a campus that will consist of about 1.2 million square feet of property in Corktown. The mixed-use space will feature office space, retail space and residential housing.

The light show will play three times an hour, and the building will serve as a backdrop for local artists' work between those times.

The festival will also include graffiti painting, live performances, s’mores, food trucks and beverage stations, ice carving, vendor booths, kids' activities and a Michigan Central Station history and artifacts exhibition curated by the Detroit Historical Society.

Related: A brief history of Michigan Central Station

The festival will be from Jan. 18-27. It runs from 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 5:30-9 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. It will run until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.