Detroit's 5 best music venues (that won't break the bank)

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable music venues in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. PJ's Lager House

Topping the list is PJ's Lager House. Located at 1254 Michigan Ave. in Corktown, the music venue and pub is the highest-rated low-priced music venue in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp.

PJ's Lager House, open since 1914, offers a place for local bands and touring bands to perform. It also serves a varied menu of salads, sandwiches, appetizers, main plates and includes some vegetarian options.

2. Small's Bar

Photo: LISA F./Yelp

Next up is Small's Bar, situated at 10339 Conant St. With 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, the music venue and pub has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option. Catch many upcoming and local acts.

3. Marble Bar

Photo: ANA H./Yelp

NW Goldberg's Marble Bar, located at 1501 Holden St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bar and music venue four stars out of 39 reviews.

Marble Bar features indoor and outdoor stage areas. See various musicians like LTJ Bukem, John Acquaviva and Tony Molina perform live.

4. Hart Plaza

PHOTO: DAN M./YELP

Hart Plaza, a landmark, historical building and music venue located downtown, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1 Hart Plaza to see for yourself. Open since 1975, the outdoor venue provides plenty of room for any live music performances.

5. The Old Miami

Photo: Kristin G./Yelp

Over in Midtown, check out The Old Miami, which has earned four stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the dive bar and music venue by heading over to 3930 Cass Ave.

According to its website, artists like Big Sean, The Allman Brothers, Detroit Cobras and The Dirtbombs have performed at this venue throughout the years.

