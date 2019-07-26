Detroit's top 4 bike shops, ranked

Wondering where to find the best bike shops near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for bike shops.

1. Metropolis Cycles

Photo: ANGELA S./Yelp

Topping the list is Metropolis Cycles. Located at 2117 Michigan Ave. in Corktown, the bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot is the highest-rated bike shop in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wheelhouse Detroit

PHOTO: WHEELHOUSE DETROIT/YELP

Next up is downtown's Wheelhouse Detroit, situated at 1340 E. Atwater St. With four stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop, bike rental and bike repair and maintenance spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bikes & Coffee

PHOTO: JEREMY M./YELP

Woodbridge's Bikes & Coffee, located at 1521 Putnam Street , is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

4. Shinola

Shinola, a bike shop that offers leather goods and watches located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1424 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.