Get to know the 3 newest businesses to open in Detroit

Ready to hit up the freshest new spots in Detroit? From a breakfast spot to a market, read on to see the newest spots to open recently.

Babo

A newcomer to Wayne State, Babo is a New American brunch spot that's located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite 115. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Babo's menu consists of breakfast dishes, sandwiches, salads, burgers and other main entrées. From omelets to salmon, there is a variety to choose from. Look for chilaquiles with two eggs cooked in any style, corn tortilla, pickled onion, salsa roja, queso fresco, avocado, crema and cilantro.

Plum Market

PHOTO: MERCEDES V./YELP

Wander over to 500 Woodward Ave. downtown and you'll find Plum Market, a new grocery store, offering beer, wine and spirits and more.

As one of the market's newest locations, the downtown Detroit store is 5,238 square foot, according to its website. It also features organic products with several different departments that range from produce to apothecary. Plum Market also serves prepared food and offers catering.

Bodega Cat

PHOTO: BODEGA CAT/YELP

Bodega Cat is a Mexican spot, that recently opened its doors at 2200 Scotten St. in Southwest Detroit.

La Bodega Cat specializes in tamales. The choices include pork, chicken and cheese and jalapeño tamales.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline