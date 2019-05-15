New age progression photos show what missing Skelton brothers may look like in 2019

This age progression photo shows what Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton may look like in 2019. (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

MORENCI, Mich. - New age progression photos show what the missing Skelton brothers may look like now.

Andrew, then 9, Alexander, then 7, and Tanner, then 5, vanished from Morenci on Thanksgiving Day in 2010.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the photos Wednesday as the search for the children continues.

The boys' father, John Skelton, said that he gave his sons to an underground group to get them away from their mother, Tanya, who he claims was abusive.

