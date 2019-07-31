New New American spot Babo debuts in Wayne State

A new New American spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Babo, the new arrival is located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite 115 in Wayne State.

Babo specializes in comfort food consisting of breakfast, salads, sandwiches, burgers and more. The menu features items such as an omelet with lamb sausage, spinach, tomato and feta and seared wild-caught Alaskan salmon with avocado-mango salsa and wild rice.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Babo seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Steven H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 23, wrote, "I had the Diego skillet, creme brûlée, chips and guacamole. All the dishes were very light and tasty."

Yelper Josy R. added, "I ordered the ribeye steak and my husband ordered the salmon. We had chips and guacamole for appetizers and it was perfect! I would definitely go back and recommend them to anyone in the area."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Babo is open from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday.

