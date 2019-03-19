LISTEN NOW: Episode 1 of Oakland County Child Killer podcast

The latest season of Local 4's Shattered Podcast series focuses on the unsolved Oakland County Child Killer case.

In Season 3 of Shattered, host Jeremy Allen is back to tell the story of a string of murders that took place in the mid-1970s in Oakland County, Michigan.

Season 3 – Episode 1

Detroit in the 1970’s - a city of industry. A place known for toughness and grit saw many of its workers flee for the suburbs at quitting time. That was supposed to be their safe space. A place to escape the danger and crime of the city. So people moved to places like Oakland County to get away. They found their safe space and built a world around it. Mothers and fathers felt comfortable letting their children roam the neighborhood until the street lights came on.

Life was great and then suddenly, it wasn't.

