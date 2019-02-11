Oakland County Child Killer: A look back at what happened in 1976-77

Here's a look back at what happened in 1976-77 when four children were killed in Oakland County.

Investigators have been working for decades to determine who the serial killer is and if he is still alive. Those who knew the victims -- their families, friends, classmates, teachers, coaches and neighbors -- have been forever changed by what happened during the 13-month period from February 1976 to March 1977.

For the full background on the Oakland County Child Killer case, go here.

For more Oakland County Child Killer articles and videos, go here.

WATCH: Trailer for new series on Oakland County Child Killer case coming this month

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.