Plan your National Ice Cream Day around one of Detroit's top frozen dairy destinations

Frozen treats are always in season, but if you're looking for an excuse to indulge, National Ice Cream Day is July 21.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Detroit's ice cream enthusiasts. Here are the best places to spend a refreshing and delicious Sunday, possibly even with a sundae.

1. Detroit Water Ice Factory

PHOTO: JADRANKA H./YELP

Topping the list is Detroit Water Ice Factory. Located at 1014 Woodward Ave. in Downtown, the popcorn shop, ice cream, frozen yogurt and shaved ice spot is the highest rated ice cream and frozen yogurt restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mangonadas Del Barrio

PHOTO: BRENDA G./YELP

Springwells's Mangonadas Del Barrio, located at 1210 Lawndale St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, which offers juices and smoothies and more, 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews.

3. Treat Dreams

photo: celine l./yelp

Over in Midtown, check out Treat Dreams, which has earned four stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp. You can find the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, which offers desserts and more, at 4160 Cass Ave., Suite A.

