The 3 best Bangladeshi spots in Detroit

Craving Bangladeshi food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Bangladeshi spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Amar Pizza

Topping the list is Amar Pizza. Located at 12195 Joseph Campau, the Bangladeshi spot, which offers pizza and burgers, is the highest-rated Bangladeshi restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zamzam Restaurant

PHOTO: ANGELA S./YELP

Next up is ZamZam Restaurant, situated at 11917 Conant St. With four stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, the Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bonoful Sweets & Cafe

Bonoful Sweets & Cafe, located at 12085 Conant Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi spot four stars out of 16 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline