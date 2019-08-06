The 5 best art galleries in Detroit

Looking to try the best art galleries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top art galleries in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for art galleries.

1. Heidelberg Project

Topping the list is Heidelberg Project. Located at 3600 Heidelberg St. in McDougall-Hunt, the art gallery is the highest-rated art gallery in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pewabic

Photo: KATHLEEN S./Yelp

Next up is Pewabic, situated at 10125 E. Jefferson Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the art gallery and museum, which offers art classes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fourteen East

PHOTO: KATHLEEN S./YELP

Wayne State's Fourteen East, located at 15 E. Kirby St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the art gallery and cafe four stars out of 62 reviews.

4. Oloman Cafe

Photo: OLOMAN CAFE/Yelp

Oloman Cafe, an art gallery, venue and event space and cafe, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10215 Joseph Campau Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Scarab Club

PHOTO: KATHLEEN S./YELP

Over in Art Center, check out Scarab Club, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. You can find the art gallery and venue and event space at 217 Farnsworth St.

