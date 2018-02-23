Lockdown at Plymouth-Canton high schools caused by unfounded gun rumor

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A school complex in Metro Detroit was placed under a soft lockdown Friday for a police situation.

Police were investigating at Plymouth-Canton Educational Park after a rumor circulated about a possible weapon at school. No gun has been found.

The lockdown has been lifted and students have been dismissed. The district released this statement:

"Today at approximately 11 a.m., the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park (PCEP) activated a soft lockdown/shelter in place as a precautionary measure while police investigated a suspicious situation that was reported to school officials. The lockdown/shelter was lifted at 1:45 p.m., allowing students to resume normal dismissal procedures."

PCEP includes Plymouth, Salem and Canton high schools. The high school campus, collectively, has one of the largest student bodies in the country.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.