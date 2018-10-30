3 schools on soft lockdown after barricaded situation ends at Ypsilanti Township home

Police are at the scene of a barricaded situation in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three schools are on a soft lockdown after a barricaded situation ended at a nearby home in Ypsilanti Township, officials said.

A woman who lives at the home in the 1300 block of Crestwood Avenue said the man started nailing or screwing the door shut.

She said she climbed out of a window to escape the home.

Police said the man wouldn't come out of the house and claimed he would blow the house up before coming out.

Officials with Ypsilanti Community Schools said ACCE, Ypsilanti Community Middle School and Erickson Elementary are still on a soft lockdown due to the barricaded situation.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

