Luxury gym Equinox opens first Michigan location Thursday

Equinox, a luxury gym and fitness center, is opening its first Michigan location this week.
The location, in Bloomfield Hills, opens Thursday at 2 p.m. on West Maple Road between Telegraph Road and Lahser Road.
Club features include:
- 7,500+ square foot strength floor
- Group fitness studio
- Yoga studio
- In addition to a roster of traditional classes, this studio is set up for Hot Yoga.
- Pilates studio
- Saltwater lap and plunge pools
- 3,000 square foot cardio floor
- Cycling studio
- Barre studio
- Stretch floor
- Luxury locker rooms
- Kids club
- Leave the little ones with us while you’re working up a sweat. With tumbling, art, obstacle courses, and plenty of inspired programming, it’s a pint-sized haven of well-being.
- Beyond Juice
Membership packages range from $160 per month to $300 per month.
PHONE
248.785.3655
CLUB ADDRESS
4065 W. Maple Rd,
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301
CLUB HOURS
MON - THU: 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM
FRI: 5:00 AM - 10:00 PM
SAT - SUN: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
