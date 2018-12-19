Luxury gym Equinox opens first Michigan location Thursday

Equinox, a luxury gym and fitness center, is opening its first Michigan location this week.

The location, in Bloomfield Hills, opens Thursday at 2 p.m. on West Maple Road between Telegraph Road and Lahser Road.

Club features include:

7,500+ square foot strength floor

Group fitness studio

Yoga studio In addition to a roster of traditional classes, this studio is set up for Hot Yoga.

Pilates studio

Saltwater lap and plunge pools

3,000 square foot cardio floor

Cycling studio

Barre studio

Stretch floor

Luxury locker rooms

Kids club Leave the little ones with us while you’re working up a sweat. With tumbling, art, obstacle courses, and plenty of inspired programming, it’s a pint-sized haven of well-being.

Beyond Juice

Membership packages range from $160 per month to $300 per month.

PHONE

248.785.3655

CLUB ADDRESS

4065 W. Maple Rd,

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

CLUB HOURS

MON - THU: 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM

FRI: 5:00 AM - 10:00 PM

SAT - SUN: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

