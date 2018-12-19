News

Luxury gym Equinox opens first Michigan location Thursday

By Ken Haddad

Equinox, a luxury gym and fitness center, is opening its first Michigan location this week.

The location, in Bloomfield Hills, opens Thursday at 2 p.m. on West Maple Road between Telegraph Road and Lahser Road.

Club features include:

  • 7,500+ square foot strength floor
  • Group fitness studio
  • Yoga studio
    • In addition to a roster of traditional classes, this studio is set up for Hot Yoga.
  • Pilates studio
  • Saltwater lap and plunge pools
  • 3,000 square foot cardio floor
  • Cycling studio
  • Barre studio
  • Stretch floor
  • Luxury locker rooms
  • Kids club
    • Leave the little ones with us while you’re working up a sweat. With tumbling, art, obstacle courses, and plenty of inspired programming, it’s a pint-sized haven of well-being.
  • Beyond Juice

Membership packages range from $160 per month to $300 per month. 

PHONE
248.785.3655

CLUB ADDRESS
4065 W. Maple Rd,
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

CLUB HOURS
MON - THU: 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM
FRI: 5:00 AM - 10:00 PM
SAT - SUN: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

