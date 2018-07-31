Macomb County bodybuilder charged with stabbing girlfriend, possessing steroids

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Macomb County bodybuilder is accused of stabbing his girlfriend over the weekend at their home in Washington Township, police said.

Paul Bashi, 35, is in police custody, facing multiple drug charges and one count of assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutors said the bodybuilder left his girlfriend lying on the porch of their Washington Township home to die.

"It was really extreme," neighbor Derrick Williams said. "I mean, she was physically unable to get up off the porch. One of my other neighbors called and said, 'Hey, they had another fight. He ran off. She's sitting on the porch.'"

Williams said he ran two doors down and found his neighbor on the porch.

“She was just sprawled across the porch, not able to move, bloody, groaning and stuff,” Williams said.

Police said Bashi and his girlfriend were in a physical altercation. When deputies arrived, they found her lying on the porch, bleeding from multiple puncture wounds to her head and right side of her body.

Bashi was later found walking down a nearby street with blood on his shirt.

“I'm hoping she's OK," Williams said. "We don't really know."

Bashi is facing one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said that substance was Jintropin, which is a steroid.

The victim is stable.

Bashi is being held on $5 million bail. His next court date is Aug. 14.

