Macomb County family elects to euthanize dog that attacked mail carrier, officials say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Macomb County family has decided to euthanize a dog that jumped through the window of a mail truck and attacked a mail carrier, officials said.

The mail carrier needed surgery last week after being attacked by the dog in Washington Township, according to police.

The incident happened May 10 at a home in the 2800 block of Clamar Drive, officials said.

After the attack, there was a tense standoff as deputies and Animal Control officials tried to take two dogs into custody, according to officials. Authorities said they waited for the homeowner to help them contain the dogs.

It was determined that Bella, the black dog, was not involved in the attack. Chewy, the gold dog, is being humanely euthanized at the family's discretion, officials said.

Authorities let the family visit with Chewy before the euthanization.

Witnesses described the mail carrier's injuries as "horrifying."

Neighbor Christy Durkee said she heard a horn blaring in her driveway and found the mail carrier screaming hysterically and badly bleeding.

The 20-year veteran told her husband she was leaning into the mail box from her open window when a dog jumped through the window and started biting her.

Macomb County Animal Control officials are turning the case over to the Prosecutor's Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

