Mail carrier needs surgery after dog attack in Washington Township, officials say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A mail carrier needs surgery Friday after being attacked by a dog that jumped through the window of her truck in Washington Township, according to police.

The incident happened at a home in the 2800 block of Clamar Drive, officials said.

Macomb County deputies confirmed they were called to the scene for reports of a dog bite.

Witnesses described the mail carrier's injuries as "horrifying."

Neighbor Christy Durkee said she heard a horn blaring in her driveway and found the mail carrier screaming hysterically and badly bleeding.

The 20-year veteran told her husband she was leaning into the mail box from her open window when a dog jumped through the window and started biting her.

Her husband spoke with Local 4 from Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, where his wife awaited word on surgery.

After the attack, there was a tense standoff as deputies and Animal Control officials tried to take two dogs into custody, according to officials. Authorities said they waited for the homeowner to help them contain the dogs.

She said her goodbyes before the dogs were loaded into an Animal Control vehicle, according to police.

Animal Control officials are taking over the investigation.

