Macomb County man charged in beating death of his mother

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Macomb County man has been charged in the brutal death of his mother.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is charging Christoper Castillo with second degree murder after police said he allegedly beat his mother to death.

On March 29, Michigan State Police troopers and EMS were dispatched to a home in Bruce Township. A lifeless body of a 63-year-old woman was discovered inside. Her son, Christopher, was in the home, huddled over his deceased mother, Linda.

Police and prosecutors allege that Christopher Castillo lived with his mother in the trailer home on Creekview Avenue. Christopher and his mother were drinking heavily on the night of March 28, when a domestic altercation initiated between the mother and son.

Christopher began violently beating his mother with a bat, police allege. The altercation appears to have taken place in multiple rooms of the home and at some point the bat was broken and concealed. When the authorities arrived, a significant amount of blood was immediately visible on the suspect.

The Medical Examiner indicated cause of death was blunt force trauma to head, torso and categorized the death as a homicide. The victim suffered 9 broken ribs with a tremendous amount of internal damage and injuries to the brain.

Christopher Castillo was arraigned today in 42-1 District Court. He's due back in court later this month.

