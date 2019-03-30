Death of Macomb County woman ruled homicide, suspect in custody

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police have ruled the death of a Macomb County woman a homicide and said one suspect is in custody.

An autopsy is expected to be completed Monday.

Michigan State Police were called to the Springfield Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Friday morning. Police said someone called 911 to report a 62-year-old woman was dead.

When police arrived at the scene, they ruled the death of Castillo as suspicious. Since then, police have been busy executing search warrants, collecting evidence and taking photographs at her home.

"If she was outside, she would talk to you, 'Hi, how are you?' Very friendly lady, it's just really heartbreaking," neighbor Kitty Coffman said.

Neighbors said Castillo was one of the people always looking out for others.

"She may have been one of the original residents in this area," Coffman said.

Castillo lived alone until her son recently moved in. Her son was charged with assaulting her last year.

"It makes me sad, it makes me really sad," Coffman said.

Castillo's family was too distraught to go on camera, but they described her as a loving and caring woman.

GoFundMe: Linda Castillo Memorial Fund

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.