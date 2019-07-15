Macomb County man charged in Harper Woods gas station shootout

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A Macomb County man has been charged in connection with a shootout at a Harper Woods gas station, officials said.

Jeremiah Dewayne Harris, 22, is accused of firing shots during a June 28 shooting at the Sunoco gas station at 19930 Kelly Road.

Police said an innocent bystander was shot during the incident. Harper Woods detectives said Harris did not fire the shot that injured the bystander.

The shooting victim is recovering from his injury, according to authorities.

Harris was arraigned Friday in 32-A District Court. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and two felony firearms violations, officials said.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for July 31 at 32-A District Court.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harper Woods police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Sunoco gas station at Kelly and Eastwood roads in Harper Woods. (WDIV)

