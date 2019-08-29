Macomb County man convicted of raping 12-year-old girl in 1994 won't get parole

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that a Macomb County man convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl won't get parole.

Richard McBrayer was convicted in 1994 of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to 20-40 years in prison.

McBrayer, 61, was 36 years old when he pleaded guilty to raping the child multiple times over two years. The victim was 12-14 when the assaults happened.

He was scheduled for release in July 2018.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith filed an emergency motion to appeal the decision. The decision was reversed in November 2018.

Smith also appealed McBrayer's parole in 2011 and 2013.

The parole board released McBrayer in 2016, but he was sent back to prison after his victim encountered him at a traffic light near her home, hired an attorney and appealed the decision.

