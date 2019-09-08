Macomb County man gets 36 years for criminal sexual conduct, other charges

GLENNIE, Mich. - A Macomb County man has been sentenced to up to 36 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges that he sexually assaulted a girl and secretly videotaped girls while they were in a bathroom in his northern Michigan cabin.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessell announced last week that 54-year-old Michael Patrick Wolka pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct and other charges in Alcona County Circuit Court in June and was sentenced in late August.

