Macomb County sheriff asks for new jail with anticipated cost of nearly $400 million

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham is asking for a new jail that has an anticipated cost of nearly $400 million.

In order to get the jail approved, residents would have to vote on a millage proposal the county commission is considering.

Parts of the Macomb County Jail are between 20 and 50 years old, and it's usually packed to capacity, officials said.

For the past three years, the county commission has been looking at dealing with the problem. It has come to a conclusion that a new jail is needed, but the questions of when and how remain.

Wickersham's most recent jail proposal asks for a new, 1,518-bed jail, although he's open to a new jail with nearly 300 fewer beds if necessary. Either way, the anticipated cost is just under $400 million.

An artist's rendering shows what the proposed jail would look like, and the rendering is part of a proposal Wickersham will present to the commission this week.

Wickersham has said the current jail is antiquated and needs more physical and staffing help for prisoners with mental health issues. He said the new jail would accommodate those needs.

He will also ask for 86 more employees to staff the new facility.

Macomb County Commissioner Leon Drolet said a new jail is needed, but he's not certain this fall is the best time. He said the current design is a bit extravagant.

Wickersham has previously shown sections of the old jail lacking proper facilities, such as the medical unit and an indoor basketball court.

