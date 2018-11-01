Madison Heights comic book shop owner offering free rides to polls on Election Day

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The owner of a comic book shop in Madison Heights is poised to become an Election Day superhero.

Chris Brown said he will be closing his shop Tuesday, but he's not taking the day off. He's offering free rides to the polls for anyone who needs one, and he doesn't care who people are voting for.

"Anyone who knows me knows I am pretty opinionated," Brown said. "My opinion doesn't matter. The only one that does matter is that you vote."

Brown owns Comics & More in Madison Heights and is surrounded by superheroes on the shelves. He said real people can save the world by voting.

"With great power comes great responsibility," Brown said. "We all have great power and we all need to be responsible and vote."

Brown said his grandmother, Pearl, needs a lift to the polls Tuesday. He's giving her a ride and thought, "Why not take as many people to the polls as I can?"

