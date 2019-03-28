Madison Heights man accused of touching woman, exposing himself at JCPenney

TROY, Mich. - A Madison Heights man is accused of touching a woman and exposing himself inside the JCPenney store at the Oakland Mall in Troy.

A 50-year-old woman told police she was shopping at the store when Michael Alan Mattox approached her and touched her inappropriately.

When she turned around, Mattox was exposing himself, according to police. She told Mattox she was going to call police, and he left the area, police said.

Authorities located Mattox in the parking lot near Sears and took him into custody.

Mattox, 29, is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and aggravated indecent exposure.

He was arraigned Friday at the 4th Division of the 52nd District Court.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.