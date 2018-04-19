Madison Heights police: Man called 911 to say he fatally shot wife during argument

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 44-year-old man is in custody after a fatal shooting Thursday morning in Madison Heights.

According to authorities, a 911 call was made about 8:14 a.m. regarding a shooting at home on Tawas Street. Police said the call was from a man who said he had shot his wife during an argument.

Madison Heights police said the 37-year-old woman was found dead inside the home and the 44-year-old man was arrested.

Two children reside at the home, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, but they were not home when the police arrived. Police are working to determine if they were home at the time of the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.