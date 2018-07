GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Grosse Pointe Boulevard has been closed between Edgemere Road and McKinley Place due to a water main break.

According to authorities, the water main break is located at the intersection of Grosse Pointe Boulevard and Pine Court.

Residents are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

It is unknown if the break will lead to a boil-water advisory for the area.

