News

Man accidentally drives truck into water at Lake Erie Metropark

By Ken Haddad

A man accidentally turned a truck into a sinking ship Wednesday morning in Brownstown Township after forgetting to put it in park.

The truck was in the water at Lake Erie Metropark in the Downriver area this morning after a man who was backing in to launch a boat forgot to put the truck in park.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.