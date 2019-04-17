Man accidentally drives truck into water at Lake Erie Metropark

A man accidentally turned a truck into a sinking ship Wednesday morning in Brownstown Township after forgetting to put it in park.

The truck was in the water at Lake Erie Metropark in the Downriver area this morning after a man who was backing in to launch a boat forgot to put the truck in park.

No injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING - thankfully driver is ok although the @CarfaxReports on it may not be. I’m told it’s not even his truck and accidentally left it in gear. Happening at Lake Erie Metropark #Downriver #whoops pic.twitter.com/TbsVFfECBV — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) April 17, 2019

