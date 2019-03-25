Man accused of 'massive shooting' threat due in Detroit court

Cameron White is accused of making this post to his personal Facebook page.

DETROIT - Cameron White is accused of making terroristic threats and computer crimes.

The U.S. Marshals captured White in February in Ohio after he allegedly posted to social media that he was "planning a massive shooting real soon." He's scheduled to be in Detroit court Monday morning for a preliminary examination hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in 36th District Court.

White, 28, was found hiding in Youngstown, Ohio after he made the threatening post to social media. Authorities say he was planning to return to Detroit to carry out the shooting.

White made the post to his personal Facebook page. Another post to his page read: "We all gotta go some day some way, right? 2019 summer will be one to remember."

Hours before his arrest in Ohio, this post was made to his page: "February 28th i bet that's a day everybody remember lol. me too I do my homework."

Police believe White was attempting to commit a crime with massive consequences, but authorities have not offered specifics.

Other posts on White's Facebook page read: "It's almost that time" and "i didn't know i could have so many worried and i'm not even in Michigan. what ya'll gonna do when i do get there...lol."

He was arrested at a home in Youngstown, Ohio and brought to Detroit to face charges.

