Man accused of plowing into, killing 2 teenagers in Monroe County pleads no contest

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - The man charged with plowing into and killing two teenagers earlier this year in Monroe County was in court Friday to face the victims' family for the first time.

Siblings Justin Haun, 14, and Alyssa Haun, 16, were walking home from Wendy's on Sterns Road on July 4 when they were struck by a pickup truck that veered off the road, according to authorities.

Convicted armed robber Raymond Rayome Jr., 50, of Erie, Michigan, was behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 that day, police said. He is accused of smoking marijuana and driving.

Officials said Rayome lit up a "one hitter" that sent him into a coughing fit so powerful he lost control of the truck and slammed into the teens. They were killed instantly, police said.

Rayome pleaded no contest to two counts of reckless driving and third habitual offender. The plea deal comes with a recommended 11.5 years in prison.

You can watch Rod Meloni's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.