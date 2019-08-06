Man accused of pulling gun on boss to get more hours in middle of Roseville business

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A Detroit man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at his boss in the middle of the workplace.

The alleged incident happened around 8:05 a.m. July 26 at Anytime Moving, located at 25213 Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.

An Anytime Moving truck in Roseville on Aug. 6, 2019. (WDIV)

Anytime Moving has been around for 11 years without any problems, company officials said.

"We have an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau, and we service over 2,000 customers," owner Adam Bjorkman said.

But on July 26, one of the company's part-time employees, Ronald Massey, threatened and robbed a manager because he wanted to work more hours, officials said.

"It's unfortunate that one bad apple can ruin the whole barrel," Bjorkman said.

Police said Massey first asked the manager for more hours and wanted access to his personnel file to update his address. Then, he allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Ronald Ali Massey -- 2013 Michigan Department of Corrections. (MDOC)

He ordered other employees in the office to sit down, then took the manager's cellphone and smashed it with a tool, according to authorities.

Massey ran off with more than $1,400, police said.

"Our manager was pretty shook up, but he's pretty strong," Bjorkman said.

Massey has a criminal history, but Bjorkman said Anytime Moving does regular checks on employees.

"All of our people are screened, and we do background checks and that sort of thing, but every now and then, people slip through the cracks," Bjorkman said.

Members of an FBI task force have taken over the investigation. Massey was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery.

