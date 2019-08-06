Employee pulls blue steel revolver on boss in middle of Roseville workplace, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A Detroit man is accused of pulling a blue steel revolver on his boss, threatening to shoot him and demanding money in the middle of the workplace with other employees in the room.

Ronald Ali Massey, 29, is accused of threatening the manager of Anytime Moving, located at 25213 Gratiot Avenue in Roseville, around 8:05 a.m. July 26.

Police said Massey walked into his employer's office while his boss and other employees were inside.

Massey asked for additional work hours to be added to the current work schedule and wanted to access his personnel file to update his address, according to court records.

When his boss handed him the paper, Massey provided an address in the 14500 block of Archdale Street on Detroit's west side, officials said.

Massey is accused of pulling out a blue steel revolver, possibly a .38-caliber, pointing it at his employer's legs and saying, "Give me the money or I will shoot you in the leg," court records show.

The boss gave Massey $1,480 and his employee file, according to authorities.

Officials said Massey ordered the other employees in the office to sit down, took his employer's cellphone and smashed it with a tool.

Massey left the building and drove away in a tan Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

Roseville police interviewed two employees who were in the office at the time of the incident and learned that Massey had brandished a gun, taken money and smashed the cellphone.

Law enforcement officials learned Massey was known to frequent the area of Promenade Avenue and Chalmers Street on Detroit's west side.

Investigators were in the area July 30 when they saw Massey walking east on Promenade Avenue toward Chalmers Street, authorities said.

Detroit police arrested Massey without incident. He admitted to committing the July 26 robbery while using a .38-caliber revolver, according to court records.

Massey is facing a charge of interference with commerce by threats of violence.

