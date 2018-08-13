Man accused of shooting transgender woman at Detroit gas station expected in court Monday

DETROIT - The suspected man that shot a transgender woman at a gas station on Detroit's west side last month is expected to be in court at 9 a.m. Monday for a preliminary hearing to go over video evidence.

Deonton A. Rogers, 29, is accused of approaching the woman and making a crude remark inside the Mobil gas station at West Seven Mile and Greenfield roads on July 23 in Detroit. Officials believe the incident began outside the gas station and continued inside.

The two got into an argument about sexual orientation when the woman told Rogers she is transgender. Rogers then pulled out a gun -- the woman struggled with him over it, and she was shot in the shoulder. This was all caught on surveillance video and is expected to be played in court Monday.

Rogers then took off from the gas station in his vehicle -- leaving his 27-year-old companion behind with her child in the back seat of Rogers' vehicle, police said. The child was unharmed.

The 29-year-old was arraigned July 28 and charged with discharging a firearm causing serious injury, felonious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, fourth-degree child abuse, ethnic intimidation based on gender and a felony firearms violation.

