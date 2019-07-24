Man accused of stealing 3 vehicles during crime spree around Michigan, Ohio

Photos of a man with Metro Detroit man accused of stealing three vehicles during a crime spree. These pictures were taken July 1, 2019, at a Walmart in Troy, Ohio, police said. (WDIV)

MONROE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are searching for a man accused of stealing three vehicles during a long crime spree in Michigan and Ohio.

Officials believe the man has ties to the Metro Detroit area, and he is still on the loose.

Crime spree begins in Monroe

Troopers from the MSP Monroe Post said the man drove a stolen 2019 Dodge Ram to the Pilot Travel Center at 1200 Nadeau Road in Monroe around 8:30 a.m. July 1.

Police said the man parked the pickup truck and got out because of a flat tire and waited for another vehicle to become unattended.

He later stole and drove away in a silver 2013 Chrysler 200 that was parked at the travel center, according to authorities.

Man drives into Ohio

Troopers said the Chrysler 200 traveled into Ohio, where the man fled from several state, county and local law enforcement agencies.

He also stole a third vehicle, which was intercepted by police in Ohio, according to officials.

The man fled on foot into a Walmart in Troy, Ohio, which is where he was last seen, police said. Authorities released the below images of the man inside that Walmart.

Police said the man is under investigation for stealing items from vehicles and using a stolen credit or debit card during the crime spree.

Man's description

Police said the man is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red or orange Nike graphics that included the words, "Just Do It" on the front, police said.

The man also wore gray or dark-colored pants with black shoes that were laced with red and black shoestrings, according to authorities.

Police believe the man lived or has ties to the Metro Detroit area.

Michigan State Police troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 517-512-4379 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to stay anonymous.

