Man accused of using stolen credit card to spend $276 at Target in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. - Police are searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card to buy about $276 worth of items from a Target store in Woodhaven.

Officials said the purchase was made around 1:30 p.m. June 24 at the Target on Allen Road in Woodhaven.

The man's vehicle was last seen traveling north in the parking lot, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident is asked to call Woodhaven police at 734-674-4915.

The car driven by a Woodhaven credit card fraud suspect. (WDIV)

