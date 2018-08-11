Man arraigned on felony charges after 7-year-old daughter's death on I-94

ROMULUS, Mich. - A local father was charged Saturday for his involvement with the death of his 7-year old daughter.

Wilburt Dion Thomas faced a judge after his daughter was killed in a car crash. The 47-year-old father was the driver.

Thomas stood in front of a judge, in a still manner, Saturday morning.

He heard the charges he’s facing for his involvement with the death of his daughter.

Police said Thomas was driving west on Interstate 94 on July 15 under the influence of alcohol and marijuana with his daughter in the vehicle. That’s when he crashed the van into a disabled car parked on the shoulder.

After the accident, 7-year-old DeSandra Thomas, left the van to go get help, but was hit by another driver. She died on the scene.

Thomas is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse in the second degree, operating under the influence occupant, controlled possession of marijuana and alcohol and open container violation.

The most serious charge is one count of second-degree murder: a felony with the possibility of life in prison.

Local 4’s Paula Tutman talked with the mom after the accident. The mother originally said she didn’t want the father to go to jail. Saturday, the family said they didn’t know all of the facts at the time and now they want justice for DeSandra.

The judge set bond for $1 million.

