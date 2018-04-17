News

Man arraigned on several charges after police badges found inside White Lake Twp. home

By Shawn Ley - Reporter, John Steckroth - Editor

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 42-year-old man faces several charges after Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at a home in White Lake Township and found police badges.

Paul Kirkwood is charged with felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of law enforcement badges.

The warrant was served Thursday at a home on Maplewood Street.

Investigators kicked in the front door as a loudspeaker announced that authorities had a warrant.

Kirkwood was taken into custody during execution of the search warrant. Authorities said Michigan State Police badges were found inside the home, along with ammunition and "other illegal items."

Detectives reached out the public to determine if anyone had every been stopped by the person taken into custody.

Several evidence bags were taken out of the home.

A child and a dog were removed from the home.

