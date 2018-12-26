Man arrested after allegedly smashing 15-20 windows at Royal Oak apartment complex

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police arrested a 43-year-old Detroit man on suspicion of smashing the windows of 15-20 cars at a Royal Oak apartment complex.

The Blaze Pizza in downtown Royal Oak was also targeted.

The cleanup process is underway at Village Club of Royal Oak Apartments. Police said a man smashed out window after window Tuesday night.

A neighbor didn’t want to be identified, but was home when the incident happened.

“It seemed like someone was busting car windows as well as the apartment,” the man said.

He immediately called 911 and within minutes, police arrived.

“They were circling the apartment complex and trying to ask people if we have seen anyone,” he said.

Local 4 cameras recorded the row of boarded up windows, one after another.

Police said the damage didn’t stop there. After the suspect smashed out the windows at the apartment complex, he made his way to the Blaze Pizza on Main Street.

Neighbors are hoping it won’t happen again.

“It’s troubling and disappointing," the neighbor said. "I’m kind of glad I was here, and I was able to at least report it.”



